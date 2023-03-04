Chandigarh Administration to allot 95 liquor vends on March 15, bidding from March 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

The Excise and Taxation Department will allot 95 liquor vends in the UT on March 15.

The department will start the e-tendering process on March 6. Liquor vendors will be able to submit online bids from March 6 to March 14. Technical bids will be opened on March 14, while the financial bids would be opened on March 15 at Hotel Parkview.

The reserve price of a liquor vend at Dhanas has been fixed at Rs 11.53 crore.

Last year too, the Dhanas vend was auctioned for the highest amount of Rs 12.78 crore against the reserve price of Rs 10.39 crore.

Apart from Dhanas, the reserve price of a vend on the main road of Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu has been fixed at Rs 7.56 crore. The reserve price of a liquor vend at Sector 61 has been fixed at Rs 9.52 crore. Similarly, the reserve price of a vend at Mauli Jagaran is Rs 9.58 crore, one at the Industrial Area, Phase II, is Rs 7.21 crore and that of another at Palsora village is Rs 9.60 crore.

Interested vendors can register themselves by visiting the department website to participate in the e-tendering process. A help desk has also been set up at the Excise and Taxation Office to assist bidders.