Chandigarh Administration to launch drive against violations of packaged material rules

Chandigarh, June 14

Legal Metrology Wing of the UT Department Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology is going to start an extensive checking drive in the coming days against violations of The Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011.

The department has recently conducted checking in commercial establishments across Chandigarh to regulate use of correct weighing and measuring instruments in trade and commerce. It was found that some firms are covering the declarations provided on the pre-packed commodities by their own MRP stickers, which is a violation of Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011.

The department requested the business establishments to ensure that the provisions of the rules are followed in letter and in spirit.

As per Rule 6 of The Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011, every pre-packaged commodity should have mandatory declarations such as complete name and address of the manufacturer/packer/ importer, month and year of packing/import, common or generic name of the commodity, net contents, unit sale price and the sale price of the package (maximum retail price, incl. of all taxes), customer care number with name, address, telephone No. of the person/office which can be contacted in case of consumer complaints and size, if applicable printed on the such packages and declaration printed on them conform to the contents of the package.

The department has been engaged in regulating use of correct weighing and measuring instruments in trade and commerce, to ensure that exact weight, measure and number of any commodity is provided to any customer as contracted for, or paid for by him. It also safeguards consumers’ interest by ensuring mandatory declarations on packaged commodities.

