Chandigarh Administration to procure only e-buses for local routes

Chandigarh, March 17

To reduce vehicular pollution in the city, the UT Administration has decided to procure only electric buses instead of diesel buses for local operation in future.

The decision was taken in the 10th meeting of the governing body of the Chandigarh City Bus Services Society (CCBSS), under the aegis of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), held here today.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal chaired the meeting in which Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary Transport Nitin Kumar Yadav, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary and Director Transport-cum-CEO, CCBSS, Pradhman Singh were present.

During the meeting, the governing body was apprised of the financial position of the society. It was decided to take necessary measures to increase the revenue of the society to make it self-sustained.

It was also decided that all 270 buses of the society should be converted into CNG vehicles within six months so as to reduce the financial burden of the society and also to keep the eco-friendly environment in the tricity.

It was also decided that the running of the buses should be explored on the grid pattern system and the local buses should also run from Rock Garden to Sukhna Lake, covering Bird Park, so as to check traffic jams and private vehicle parking problems in these areas.

