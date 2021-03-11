Chandigarh Administration to relook into Industrial Policy-2015

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

In order to make the city industry-friendly, the UT Administration has decided to relook into the Industrial Policy-2015.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of MP Kirron Kher today to discuss some crucial agendas like the conversion of leasehold industrial and commercial properties as well as residential properties into freehold units, examination of possibility of framing clusters of industry activity, the floor area ratio (FAR) issue and allotment of land for cultural purpose.

It was decided that the Department of Industries would relook into the Industry Policy-2015 so that all allowed enterprises under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Act-2006 could work in the Industrial Area. The department will plan for cluster of industries with backward and forward linkage so that an industrial hub can be created in the city.

It was further decided that the Estate Office would relook into the issue of compoundable/sanctionable building violation. It was recommended that a window should be given for submission of building plan during which there shall be no penalty. It was discussed that the formula of FAR be re-examined so that rational rates be charged for enhancing the FAR.

The issue of building violation/misuse was also discussed at length and the MP directed that rational rates be formulated or fixed so that people/owner/occupant was not overburdened.

Further, it was decided that the policy for allotment of land for socio-cultural activities should also be formed.

Apart from it, it was decided that the decision on resolving issues of Sector 7 and 26 SCOs and SCOs in Sector 8 be taken in consultation with stakeholders and the departments concerned.

A committee of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer, the Chief Executive Officer, CHB, the Assistant Estate Officer, the Estate Officer, MC, and the Estate Officer, CHB, was constituted to give a report on crucial issues like the conversion of leasehold industrial and commercial properties as well as residential properties into freehold, etc, so that appropriate and rational decision could be taken. The committee was formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

