Chandigarh Administration to set up group home for mentally ill

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 15

To meet the needs of people with intellectual disability, the UT Administration has decided to identify vacant land to set up a facility for such people in the city.

At a meeting of the executive committee of the Indira Holiday Home Society held today, that was chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, it was decided to identify land for such people to construct a building to be named as ‘Group Home for Mentally Ill Persons’ in the city.

The move is aimed at providing assisted living facilities, which will include professional psycho-social support and recreational facilities to enhance the overall quality of life of residents as many parents are old and unable to take care of such persons. Also, parents of many mentally challenged children are worried about the future of their children after their death.

In a representation to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, many parents have requested for good assisted-living facilities for persons with mental disabilities in the city.

They stated that a few parents had died and many others spent sleepless nights worrying about the future of their mentally challenged wards. Even though many families were willing to pay for good residential facilities, good community living options for persons with mental disabilities in the city remained virtually non-existent, they stated.

Meanwhile, the Citizens for Inclusive Living, a group of mental health professionals, parents and concerned citizens, has proposed Serenity Therapeutic Village at Indira Holiday Home. It will be an inclusive space for senior citizens and persons with mental disabilities, who do not need acute institutional care. The lush green four acre campus can house separate sections for 50 persons with mental disabilities and 50 senior citizens, who can reside without disturbing each other, but supporting each other wherever possible. The assisted living facilities will include professional psycho-social support. Vocational and recreational facilities on the campus will enhance the overall quality of life for all residents.

On converting Indira Holiday Home into Serenity Therapeutic Village, the UT Adviser said they were identifying alternative land to set up a group home for people with special needs. The new home would have all facilities as per the needs and requirements of the residents, he added.

He, however, said a final decision on setting up of the group home would be taken by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

“We pray to you to kindly establish Serenity Therapeutic Village at Indira Holiday Home at the earliest possible. We also want to make it clear that we are flexible to move to an alternative location in future. But please don’t make us wait any longer,” DR Paul, a resident of Sector 21, said.

Satish Kumar (78), a retired banker, said his elder son was suffering from severe mental illness for the past 22 years. “My younger son lives abroad with his family. My wife, who is 72, is suffering from blood cancer and has undergone three brain surgeries. I have a huge burden of care on my shoulders at this age. I feel helpless as I am not getting any help from anywhere. I keep worrying about my son’s future after my wife and I are gone. Look at me, is this the age when a person should run to hospitals for the treatment of his wife and at the same time to government officials for the urgent need of a group home for his son? I paid tax my whole life and now suffer in old age for basic facilities as a resident of Chandigarh,” he said.

Therapeutic facility at Indira Holiday Home?

The Citizens for Inclusive Living, a group of mental health professionals, parents and concerned citizens, has proposed Serenity Therapeutic Village at Indira Holiday Home. It will be an inclusive space for senior citizens and persons with mental disabilities, who do not need acute institutional care. The lush green four acre campus can house separate sections for 50 persons with mental disabilities and 50 senior citizens, who can reside without disturbing each other, but supporting each other wherever possible.