Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

The Second Innings Association, an association of senior citizens in the city, has written to the UT Administration to restrain MC officials from implementing the House agenda of leasing out agricultural land in four villages.

“Yesterday, MC officials have issued a public notice for open auction of land on June 21. This has been done in accordance with supplementary agenda passed in the MC House meeting held on June 11. The public notice has been issued without approval of the UT Administration,” it said.

“As per the MC Act applicable to Chandigarh, the minutes of MC House meetings are prepared and sent to the Chandigarh Administration for approval. The auction cannot be held as the minutes have not been approved by the competent authority,” it added.

RK Garg, president of the SIA, said, “The MC has gone overboard and issued a public notice. It has been done a day after the Secretary, Local Government, was relieved and in contravention of the rules. The MC needs to be restrained from implementing it.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.