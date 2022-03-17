Chandigarh administration withdraws order on restrictions on gathering

Chandigarh, March 17
Office of adviser to administrator, UT, has laid out an order to quash earlier orders on restrictions on gathering for any purpose, both indoor and indoor.
The order has come in the wake of rapidly decreasing Covid cases in the UT.
The order will come into effect from 18th March 2022.
