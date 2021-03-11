Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Developed by the Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today inaugurated the Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC) in the Kansal forest area at the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in the presence of MP Kirron Kher and UT Adviser Dharam Pal. The dignitaries also planted saplings on the premises along with other senior officers.

The Centre has been established to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subject of wildlife, besides imparting knowledge on nature. The visitors can visit the NIC after obtaining permission (permit) from the Forest Department.

The NIC represents various segments, including the depiction of the catchment area of Sukhna Lake and effect of various soil and moisture conservation works, 3D models of certain herbivores and other mammals, posters on birds, butterflies, reptiles and different faunal species of Chandigarh, display of floral diversity, posters on medicinal plants of Chandigarh, display of threats to the wildlife and forest areas, interactive activities for kids and external sections to potentially engage students in learning through demonstrations.

After the inauguration, the chief guest visited various sections of the NIC and appreciated the efforts made by the Forest Department.

He said the NIC would help draw the attention of nature lovers and environmentalists. He also visited the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary where a lot of soil and moisture activities have been undertaken by the Forest Department to conserve soil and water in the catchment area of Sukhna Lake.

He said the Forest Department had carried out a lot of soil and moisture conservation activities inside the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, which in turn helped in checking the flow of silt into the lake.

It has also been showcased at the NIC, which will be educative for the visitors. The MP applauded the efforts of the department for taking initiatives regarding nature and imparting knowledge to people, especially young minds. Speaking on the occasion, Dharam Pal appreciated the action and efforts of the department in checking the siltation of the lake.

What’s there at NIC