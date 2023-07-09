Chandigarh admn advisory to schools: Can consider keeping institutions closed on July 10, 11 in view of rains

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 9

The Director, School Education, Chandigarh administration, has issued an advisory to the UT schools regarding the closure of schools due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Since Sunday morning, UT Chandigarh has experienced heavy and continuous rainfall and there is prediction for rainfall tomorrow as well. The rainfall and the weather forecast raise concerns regarding waterlogging and disruption on civic amenities in several areas of UT Chandigarh.

The advisory stated that in view of the heavy rainfall and the weather forecast, the management of schools in UT Chandigarh may, for the safety and security of students and staff, consider to keep their school closed for classes on Monday-Tuesday i.e. July 10, 11, 2023.

"While taking the decision they must consider, as the case may be, interalia, the rain affected infrastructure, approach roads, both in the vicinity of the school and where the children and staff travel from," the advisory stated.

“If the schools choose to open the classes, they will ensure the safety and security of the attending school children and staff,” said the advisory.

