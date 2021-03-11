Chandigarh admn hikes minimum wages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT has increased the minimum wages for each category of employees by Rs 273 per month. The wages were hiked after the cost of living index increased by 39 points. The average (calculated for six months) cost of living index number was 1,864 on March 31, 2022. It was 1,825 for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The new minimum rates of wages will be payable for monthly and daily rated employees for the period April 1 to September 30. TNS

Workshop for MLAs held at ISB

Mohali: In a first, 28 MLAs from the state, including three ministers, besides officials from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, took part in a leadership training programme at the Indian School of Business here. The four-day ‘Public policy workshop for legislators’ was organised by the Bharti Institute of Public Policy. — TNS

Award conferred on Chitkara varsity

Chandigarh: Chitkara University has been conferred ‘Institution of Happiness’ award at Academic Excellence Conclave organised by QS IGAUGE, Indian subsidiary of UK-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, in New Delhi. The award was presented by Union Minister of Women and Child Welfare Smriti Z Irani. — TNS

Theft in temple at Panjab varsity

Chandigarh: Gold and silver ornaments and a donation box have been stolen from a temple at Panjab University. According to the police, the complainant, Rahul Gupta, senior vice-president, Kali Mata temple, Sector 14, reported that unknown persons stole two gold nose pins, a donation box and a silver crown from the temple on May 18. The police have registered a case. TNS

Road works inaugurated

Mohali: The Mohali Municipal Corporation inaugurated road works in Sector 77 at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore here on Thursday.