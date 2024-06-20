Chandigarh Admn plans to move SC against High Court order

Chandigarh, June 19
The UT Administration is planning to move the Supreme Court against the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court wherein the UT Administration and the Chandigarh Housing Board were directed to start the construction of flats under the self-financing housing scheme for government employees and complete the process within a year.
Sources said the UT Administrator has given in-principle approval to file a review petition in the apex court, but some paperwork was to be completed before filing the petition.
As many as 3,930 applicants/employees were declared successful in the draw of lots for the scheme more than a decade ago.
“No fault can be found at the instance of applicants/employees as they had deposited Rs 57 crore as earnest money with the Board, whereas the latter was required to deposit approximately Rs 43 crore with the UT Administration to comply with the letters of intent dated January 10, 2008,” the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Lalit Batra had asserted. The judgment was pronounced on May 30.
The petition in the matter was filed way back in 2013. A substantial number of employees since then have retired from service upon attaining the age of superannuation and some of them are staying in rented accommodation. Many applicants have even died over the years.
The housing scheme for the employees was launched in February 2008 by the UT, Chandigarh. The draw of lots was held on November 4, 2010, and approximately 3,950 employees were successful in the draw of lots. But nothing was apparently done by the CHB. Even acceptance-cum-demand letters were not issued to the successful applicants and “the bureaucrats at high level were sleeping over the matter”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...
Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’
Father, brother confess to crime in police custody
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report