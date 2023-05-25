Chandigarh Admn screens film on Galwan martyrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The UT Administration showcased feature film “Bharateeyans”, starring Chandigarh Youth Icon Samaira Sandhu, at the Goverenment College for Girls, Sector 42, here last evening.

The movie was screened in the presence of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who was the chief guest, along with his wife Anita Pal, Deen Raj, director; Sankar Naidu, producer; actors Nirroze Putcha and Samaira, and others.

The dignitaries praised the patriotic zeal showcased by the director in the feature film. It’s a tribute to the Galwan valley martyrs. The movie was shot in the scenic locations of Siliguri and Sikkim over a period of 60 days.

It’s a proud moment for Chandigarh girl Samaira to play a significant role in this movie. She said, “Our Punjabi blood has always been in the forefront on borders and everywhere when it’s the call of the nation.” She is humbled and, at the same time, very emotional to play such a part where she could express her love for the nation and could make the sentiment of her Punjabi martyr brothers reach masses through her character portrayal of a Punjabi girl fighting for the nation.

The Adviser appreciated the movie and congratulated the film crew. He also appreciated the acting of Samaira and her efforts and dedication in the movie.