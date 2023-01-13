Chandigarh Adviser celebrates Lohri with Divyangjans, girls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

The Department of Tourism, UT, celebrated Lohri with Divyangjans as well as other girls at Snehalaya and Ashiana (Children’s Home for Girls) in Sector 15-C here today with a lot of enthusiasm. UT Adviser Dharam Pal was the chief guest on the occasion.

The function began with a traditional welcome of the chief guest with Punjabi boliyan, dholi, bugchu, sarangi, algozey and Punjabi folk songs. It was a gala day for Divyangjans as well as other children of Snehalaya and Ashiana.

A bonfire was kept alight throughout the celebrations, lighting up the spirit of joy, happiness and togetherness. Divyangjans and Children from Snehalaya/Ashiana showcased their talent on the occasion. Hearing impaired children also performed bhangra. A magician was also invited who showcased magic tricks to the children.

The UT Adviser, who was amazed to see the enthusiasm of children, motivated them saying god have gifted them special ability. Special children requested for a trip. The UT Adviser asked the Tourism Department to organise a trip for them.

The Adviser said he was overwhelmed to celebrate Lohri with Divyangjans and other children. He distributed school bags containing notebooks, geometry boxes, pencils, erasers and sharpeners among Divyangjans and other girls to make the occasion special for them.

Officials of Snehalaya and Ashiana thanked the UT Adviser and the Tourism Department for celebrating the Lohri with the children and making their day special.

Palika Arora, Director, Social Welfare, was also present on the occasion. Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary-cum-Director Tourism, said the Tourism Department endeavoured not only to promote tourist spots but also cultural and festive traditions of the City Beautiful.