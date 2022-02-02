Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal reviews projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today reviewed the works and projects in progress in the city.

After inspecting an area earmarked for construction of a hostel at the Government College of Commerce in Sector 50, the Adviser directed to initiate construction at the earliest as there was no such facility for students of the college.

He also asked officials to carry out test run of the lines laid from the Sector 39 water works to Sarangpur for the supply of canal water.

The Adviser also directed the Police Department to start the allotment process of 336 houses constructed at the Police Housing Complex, Dhanas, and initiate the construction of the remaining 240 houses.

Pal also inspected the construction of government high schools at Makhan Majra and Raipur Kalan- Phase III. He directed the Education Department to expedite the recruitment process of teachers for these schools. He also directed the Sports Department to make the football ground, built as part of Urban Park in Sector 17, functional. —