Chandigarh Adviser launches integrated road accident database project

Chandigarh, April 22
To devise policy to prevent road mishaps, UT Adviser Dharam Pal today launched the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) project here.
The project is an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) with an objective to improve road safety in the country.
The idea behind this project is to create a centralised accident database for hosting and accessing all accident-related data by various departments or stakeholders.
An official spokesperson said the major stakeholder departments of the project include police, transport, engineering, highways and health. The NIC, in coordination with the IIT-Madras, has provided orientation-cum-hands-on training to field officials of various stakeholder departments.
Any investigation officer visiting the spot of accident will enter all accident-related details in this app such as day and time of the accident, type of collision, whether accident is fatal or non-fatal, weather conditions, etc. This data will be further used by all departments concerned to analyse the cause of accidents and formulation of strategies such as identification and rectification of black spot, engineering interventions, etc.
User manual for field officers was also unveiled by the chief guest.
