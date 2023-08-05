Chandigarh Adviser opens Bhavan Vidyalaya's two-day business conclave

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

The inaugural edition of “The Entrepreneurial Edge-2023”, a two-day business conclave organised by Bhavan Vidyalaya, was inaugurated by UT Adviser Dharam Pal today. The event will see the participation of 300 students from 19 tricity schools.

Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, RK Saboo, honorary secretary Madhukar Malhotra and members of the committee were among those present. The Adviser emphasised the importance of such initiatives in nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among young minds.