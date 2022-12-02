Chandigarh Adviser reviews Sec 17 revitalisation work

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The UT Administration is undertaking the revitalisation work of Sector 17 here to retain the original glory of the Plaza. For the revitalisation plan of Sector 17, a consultant, “The Architectural Studio & BDP, New Delhi”, has been engaged, who has developed the plan as per the approval of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee.

Work on Rose Garden underpass, Urban Park and five-a-side football ground has been completed. Work on ambient lighting for the Plaza, façade restoration & corridor flooring, skate park in Urban Park, amphitheatre behind DC Office, bubble fountain near Neelam Cinema, projector mapping on City Map, among others are being undertaken.

These works will create renewed interest of the general public in Sector 17, thereby increasing footfall and increased commercial, tourist activities at the City Centre. The bubble fountain will be of extreme interest for children. UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Home Secretary and Secretary Engineering reviewed the progress of works at the site. Directions have been issued to complete these works as per the deadlines.