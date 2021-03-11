Chandigarh Adviser seeks updates on projects

Chandigarh, May 25
In continuation with the series of meetings for the implementation of the Chandigarh Master Plan -2031, UT Adviser Dharam Pal today sought updates of various projects envisaged in the Master Plan. At the meeting, status of various projects as envisaged in the Master Plan and progress made so far were discussed.
Other projects related to housing, industries and green spaces were also deliberated. The Adviser emphasised on the importance of regular monitoring and reviewing the progress of projects and to define timelines to expedite the implementation process. Secretaries of all departments, CEO, CHB, MC Commissioner and officials attended meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres