Chandigarh Adviser seeks updates on projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

In continuation with the series of meetings for the implementation of the Chandigarh Master Plan -2031, UT Adviser Dharam Pal today sought updates of various projects envisaged in the Master Plan. At the meeting, status of various projects as envisaged in the Master Plan and progress made so far were discussed.

Other projects related to housing, industries and green spaces were also deliberated. The Adviser emphasised on the importance of regular monitoring and reviewing the progress of projects and to define timelines to expedite the implementation process. Secretaries of all departments, CEO, CHB, MC Commissioner and officials attended meeting.