Chandigarh again grabs first position in Energy Conservation Index

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

The Chandigarh Administration has achieved yet another significant milestone by securing first prize (Group 4 category) in the State Energy Efficiency Index for the second year in a row.

The State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) is a measurement tool used to assess and compare the annual energy efficiency performance of different states/UTs within the country. The index is developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in collaboration with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

Every Year, BEE organises National Energy Conservation Awards function in New Delhi to felicitate the winners selected by the award committee under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, on the eve of National Energy Conservation Day celebrated on December 14 worldwide.

This year, President Draupadi Murmu graced the award function as chief guest held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, today and presented the award to Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Secretary, Finance/Engineering, UT, and CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, Engineering Department, for securing first position in the index.

Annually, BEE divides all states/UTs into four categories based on their total final energy consumption.

Ultimately, the overarching goal of the SEEI is to drive a shift towards a more sustainable and efficient energy landscape. It is aimed at harnessing the collective effort of states towards optimising energy consumption, reducing waste, promoting renewable energy adoption and mitigating environmental impacts, and contributing to a more resilient and environmentally conscious society.

Factors assessed

The State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) assesses various factors, including energy consumption patterns, energy production, energy-saving policies and initiatives, renewable energy usage, infrastructure and overall energy efficiency practices within a given state, specifically in building, industry, transport, municipal and cross sector.