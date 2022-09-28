Chandigarh: Agent booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked a man for cheating a Punjab resident of Rs 1.74 lakh on the pretext of helping him get Canada PR. Rajiv Kumar Nanglu of Jalandhar district alleged Saurabh Sharma of Sector 23 duped him of Rs 1.74 lakh. A case has been registered. tns

Theft at Sec 26 SCO

Chandigarh:Thieves stole sanitary items and two mobile phones from an SCO in Sector 26. Lal Chand Saravagi reported some persons stole sanitary items from a washroom and mobile phones on the night of September 25. A case has been registered. tns

IISER celebrates foundation day

Mohali: The 16th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, was celebrated on Tuesday. As many as 800 school students from the tricity visited the lab facilities of the institute. Prof J Gowrishankar, Director, IISER, gave away the prizes to the winners. In the evening, the Foundation Day lecture was delivered by Prof Deepak Dhar, who is also a recipient of Boltzmann Prize this year. TNS

Centre for excellence

Chandigarh: A Centre for Excellence in Indian Culture and Society (ICS) has been established at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Prof Ronki Ram will lead the centre and will also hold Sri Aurobindo Chair at the ICS. Aimed at providing an engaging platform for teaching and research in the challenging domain of Indian culture and society, the centre will focus on the varied and rich dimensions of Indian culture and its invigorating contributions towards the building of Indian society over millennium. TNS

NSUI takes out Candle march

Chandigarh: The National Students Union of India, Chandigarh Congress, led by HS Lucky, president, city Congress, Councillor Sachin Galav and Hussain Sultani, in charge of NSUI, took out a candle light march on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday. The march was held to demand Justice for Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly murdered by the son of a prominent leader of the Uttarakhand BJP. TNS

PGI’s Associate Prof bags award

Chandigarh: Dr Poonam Khanna, Associate Professor (Nutrition), Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI, Chandigarh, won the best scientist award at the National Nutri-Cereal Convention 4.0, organised by Nutrihub, ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad. The Poshak Anaj Award - 2022 was given by Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Agriculture Minister, Government of Telangana; and Shubha Thakur, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, India. To create awareness regarding nutrition, health and environmental benefits of millets, Dr Poonam is working tirelessly in communities of Punjab and Chandigarh. TNS

Rooplal is jury panel chairman

Chandigarh: Rooplal Sharma, secretary, Chandigarh Softball Association, has been selected as the chairman of the jury committee for the 36th National Games to be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12. The matches of softball event will start from October 7 to 11. Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Neeraj Yashpaul and Himaanshika Singh will participate in individual tennis events of the men’s and women’s category, respectively, in the 36th National Games. Neeraj and Himaanshika train under coach Ajay Yashpaul.

