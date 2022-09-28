 Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh : The Tribune India

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the plaque at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal 

Mohali, September 28

The Ministry of Civil Aviation today renamed Chandigarh International airport as ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport’.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the plaque at Mohali and paid tributes to the national icon on his 115th birth anniversary.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with other dignitaries during the renaming of the Chandigarh airport as 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport' on Wednesday. Tribune Photo

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Dr VK Singh were also present on the occasion.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala says both Punjab and Haryana rose above all considerations to rename the airport after the freedom fighter’s name. Chautala proposed a bust of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to be installed here before the Martyrdom Day on March23.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sought permission from Civil Aviation ministry to increase international flights from the airport.

With the renaming, the long pending demand to add Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula in the nomenclature has been laid to rest.

Three days ago, in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi said the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) is a joint venture company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 by Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with governments of Punjab and Haryana.

The airport runway is in Chandigarh while the international terminal is located on the south side of the runway in the village of Jhiurheri in Mohali.

The AAI has a 51% share in the project. Punjab and Haryana have contributed 24.5% each.

 

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

