Chandigarh all set to get its third material recovery facility

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, February 7
In a boost to its plan to make the city “bin-free”, the MC is set to get the third and final material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer station at Dadu Majra within 10 days.
It was expected to come up by the end of 2021, but the work on the project got delayed. Two such facilities have already been constructed in the Industrial Area, Phase I (MC store in front of the CTU workshop), and the Industrial Area, Phase II (3BRD).
“I inspected the site and highlighted a few anomalies. These have now been removed and the third material recovery facility at Dadu Majra will be opened within 10 days,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.
An official said all 37 Sehaj Safai Kendras had been shut and the segregated garbage was now directly sent to the material recovery facilities.
The project is a component of the Solid Waste Management System, which aims at reducing the time and cost involved in collection and transfer of waste, besides generating income by recovering reusable waste. Having replaced rehris, the MC collects garbage through its two-bin vehicles, which directly take it to the material recovery facilities from where it goes to the Sector 25 waste processing plant.
