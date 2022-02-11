Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

The UT Education Department has approved opening of schools from February 14 with full capacity. However, students cannot be forced to attend physical classes.

As per the orders, all schools are permitted to function in the blended/hybrid mode (online and offline) for all classes from February 14. "The students will attend the offline classes only with the written consent of the parents. However, students will still have the option to continue with the online mode. It is not mandatory for the students to attend classes offline. Attendance will be voluntary and not to be insisted upon by the school authorities," read the order.

It stated that in order to meet the academic requirements, schedule and quality of online and offline classes, all teachers would attend schools regularly. All teaching and non-teaching staff and students of aged 18 and above should be fully vaccinated, read the order.

The department also issued guidelines/standard operating procedures, including regular and thorough cleaning and sanitisation of the school premises, provision of sanitisation facility at the entry gates, gap of at least 30 minutes between the exit of the last group of the morning shift and entry of the first group of the evening shift in schools functioning in double shifts. Maintaining appropriate gap between batches/ shifts for all other academic/ co-curricular activities, no sharing of lunch, books, copies and stationery items are among other guidelines.

