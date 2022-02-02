Chandigarh among 8 airports identified for promoting aircraft maintenance activities

Chandigarh international airport is co-located with the sprawling Chandigarh Air Force Station, while the civil airport has a separate approach and terminal building, the runway, air traffic services and navigation facilities are owned and operated by the Air Force

Chandigarh among 8 airports identified for promoting aircraft maintenance activities

A view of Chandigarh Airport. Tribune file

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, February 2

Chandigarh is among eight airports in the country that have been identified by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for promoting maintenance, repair and overhaul activities for aircraft and aviation equipment.

“The Airports Authority of India has come up with a business-friendly proposal for MRO with zero airport royalty charges and significantly rationalised land rentals for eight AAI airports,” an action taken report on the ‘Status of Aviation Connectivity in the Country’ tabled in Parliament on Wednesday by the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture stated.

The eight airports are Begumpet (Hyderabad), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Juhu (Mumbai), Kolkata and Tirupati. Other airports with available land and space resources, with potential to attract MRO service providers for establishing their facilities shall be identified and notified by AAI from time to time, the report adds.

Chandigarh international airport is co-located with the sprawling Chandigarh Air Force Station, while the civil airport has a separate approach and terminal building, the runway, air traffic services and navigation facilities are owned and operated by the Air Force. The IAF also has the country’s largest helicopter repair and overhaul establishment at this station.

Civilian flights from Chandigarh started from a small enclave located on the north-eastern edge of the air force station. In 2008, the Punjab government acquired 304 acres of land along the station’s southern edge, and a modern airport building was inaugurated in 2015. In 2019, the air force also lengthened and strengthen the runway to cater to international civilian flights operating heavy wide-bodied aircraft.

The Committee had earlier observed that at the time of aircraft purchase, aircraft manufacturing companies insist upon the aircraft operators to enter into a contract for maintenance of the aircraft in the manufacturers’ country, even though such facilities may be available in the country of the operator.

The Committee was of the view that this hampered the growth of MRO industry in our country and recommended that in order to give the much desired fillip to the local MRO industry, the Ministry of Civil Aviation should devise a suitable MRO policy for the growth of MRO industry, whereby employment opportunities can be created.

In September, 2021, the ministry had issued revised guidelines for rationalizing charges, including license fees, land lease, etc, levied on MRO service providers for the ease of doing business as well as to provide further incentives to the sector.

The Committee’s report also stated that India has the potential to be an MRO hub due to locational advantage, growing aircraft fleet, low labour costs and the natural talent to drive innovation. “However, the country has not yet been able to fully exploit the opportunities available in this sector and a major deterrent for growth of the MRO industry is high taxation of MRO components. Aircraft MRO services are critical in the aviation value chain and it would be of a huge loss for the country, if we do not tap the vast technical and skill base available in the country,” the report stated.

Following the Committee’s emphasis on enhanced collaboration between defence and civilian MROs, the government is facilitating civil-military MRO convergence by fostering greater technical and business collaboration between leading MRO companies in India and the defence establishment.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

2
Trending

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

3
Punjab

42 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

4
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress releases theme song, to seek people's response on its CM face

6
Punjab

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

7
Punjab Election

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

8
Punjab Election

Punjab Election: Congress out to mollify rebel candidates

9
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

10
Punjab Election

MS Kaypee loses out to Sukhwinder Kotli in Adampur

Don't Miss

View All
British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Top Stories

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

You’re fiddling with the idea of India; your policies how a ...

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

Himanta Sarma says those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs...

Possibility of new world order post-Covid pandemic; initials indicators are visible: Modi

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM

Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...

Supreme Court to hear road rage case involving Navjot Sidhu on Thursday

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

Family of victim, Gurnam Singh, has sought a review of top c...

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...

Cities

View All

With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Majithia vs Sidhu: With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Majithia

Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

A close contest on the cards in Attari

Chandigarh reports 364 Covid cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Chandigarh reports 364 Covid cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Once again Chandigarh PGI gets less than what it sought

Budget 2022: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grant-in-aid up, but short of demand

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Congress candidates Vishnu, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'