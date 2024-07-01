Chandigarh among top 30 in prevention of drug abuse among kids

Chandigarh, June 30
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai awarded the UT Chandigarh for being one of the 30 best performing districts in successful implementation of joint action plan on ‘Prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking’ during a felicitation ceremony organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on the occasion of national-level ‘review-cum-consultation meet’ at New Delhi today.
The award was received by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap, along with Shipra Bansal, Chairperson, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Efforts under the joint action plan have been made by stakeholders, including the District Child Protection Unit, health, education and social welfare departments, Narcotics Bureau and the police, to wean children away from drug abuse, stop the sale of drugs in areas surrounding educational and children care institutions and prevent the reach of pharmaceutical drugs and other goods used as intoxicants by children.
