Chandigarh: Animal welfare goes to the dogs

Tribune News Service

Amarjot Kaur

Chandigarh, February 10

Animal rights activists have raised concern over the absence of veterinary doctors at the government-run animal shelter and infirmary Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Sector 38 here. Volunteers said for over 10 days now, medical treatment and surgeries at the facility, which houses 300-350 animals needing critical care every month on an average, are being done by non-veterinary doctors at the moment.

Animals, including cows, horses, donkeys, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits as well as protected wild animals and birds, are admitted here through SPCA ambulance, NGOs, volunteers/animal lovers, Municipal Corporation as well as Wildlife Department of Punjab and Wildlife Department of Chandigarh.

Citing records of the Administration, they stated: “The UT Administration allotted a contract of Rs73.9 lakh to Jaharveer Co. Manpower & Security Services supplying manpower to the SPCA. Now, for over 10 days, there’s not a single doctor to attend to the injured and sick animals.”

Shaurya Madan, one of the animal rights activists, said: At present, there is no veterinary doctor at the SPCA for the treatment of animals and something as basic as LPG cylinder regularly goes out of stock leaving animal patients with empty stomach. Furthermore, animals are going ‘missing’ from the SPCA premises without any entry in the record books”.

As per the Indian Veterinary Council Act - 1984 and rules made thereunder, treatment of animal patients by a non-registered veterinary doctor is illegal and paraveterinary personnel/veterinary inspectors can only pursue treatment and surgeries under the supervision and guidance of veterinary doctors. Also, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the animals is a violation under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and rules framed thereunder.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said: “There is one doctor who has been there at the SPCA. His extension was to be approved and it has been done two days ago. We are asking for a fresh panel from Punjab and Haryana. More appointments will be made soon.”

Hargunjit Kaur, secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, UT Administration, said: “I’ve sought a report on the matter and will fix the problem after reviewing the report.”

2,315 cattle died in 9 months at SPCA: RTI

Shaurya Madan, an activist, had earlier filed an RTI, which showed that 2,315 animals of different species have died at the SPCA, Chandigarh, between January 1, 2021, and September 7, 2021. He said: “When I visited the SPCA recently, I saw animals being kept in poor hygiene and with almost no fodder stock. When asked about the mortality of birds and wild animals, officials did not give me a clear answer. So, I filed an RTI.” He said: “Animal Husbandry has been treating the SPCA as a subsidiary with no overview and has been systemically eradicating civic society participation, which might point out irregularities and improve the condition of animals admitted to the SPCA.”

Animals at SPCA



Animals, including cows, horses, donkeys, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits as well as protected wild animals and birds, are admitted here through SPCA ambulance, NGOs, volunteers/animal lovers, Municipal Corporation as well as Wildlife Department of Punjab and Wildlife Department of Chandigarh.