Chandigarh: Animal welfare goes to the dogs

Government-run shelter and infirmary in Sector 38 sans vets for over 10 days

Chandigarh: Animal welfare goes to the dogs

Photo for representation only. File photo

Tribune News Service

Amarjot Kaur

Chandigarh, February 10

Animal rights activists have raised concern over the absence of veterinary doctors at the government-run animal shelter and infirmary Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Sector 38 here. Volunteers said for over 10 days now, medical treatment and surgeries at the facility, which houses 300-350 animals needing critical care every month on an average, are being done by non-veterinary doctors at the moment.

Animals, including cows, horses, donkeys, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits as well as protected wild animals and birds, are admitted here through SPCA ambulance, NGOs, volunteers/animal lovers, Municipal Corporation as well as Wildlife Department of Punjab and Wildlife Department of Chandigarh.

Citing records of the Administration, they stated: “The UT Administration allotted a contract of Rs73.9 lakh to Jaharveer Co. Manpower & Security Services supplying manpower to the SPCA. Now, for over 10 days, there’s not a single doctor to attend to the injured and sick animals.”

Shaurya Madan, one of the animal rights activists, said: At present, there is no veterinary doctor at the SPCA for the treatment of animals and something as basic as LPG cylinder regularly goes out of stock leaving animal patients with empty stomach. Furthermore, animals are going ‘missing’ from the SPCA premises without any entry in the record books”.

As per the Indian Veterinary Council Act - 1984 and rules made thereunder, treatment of animal patients by a non-registered veterinary doctor is illegal and paraveterinary personnel/veterinary inspectors can only pursue treatment and surgeries under the supervision and guidance of veterinary doctors. Also, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the animals is a violation under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and rules framed thereunder.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said: “There is one doctor who has been there at the SPCA. His extension was to be approved and it has been done two days ago. We are asking for a fresh panel from Punjab and Haryana. More appointments will be made soon.”

Hargunjit Kaur, secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, UT Administration, said: “I’ve sought a report on the matter and will fix the problem after reviewing the report.”

2,315 cattle died in 9 months at SPCA: RTI

Shaurya Madan, an activist, had earlier filed an RTI, which showed that 2,315 animals of different species have died at the SPCA, Chandigarh, between January 1, 2021, and September 7, 2021. He said: “When I visited the SPCA recently, I saw animals being kept in poor hygiene and with almost no fodder stock. When asked about the mortality of birds and wild animals, officials did not give me a clear answer. So, I filed an RTI.” He said: “Animal Husbandry has been treating the SPCA as a subsidiary with no overview and has been systemically eradicating civic society participation, which might point out irregularities and improve the condition of animals admitted to the SPCA.”

Animals at SPCA

Animals, including cows, horses, donkeys, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits as well as protected wild animals and birds, are admitted here through SPCA ambulance, NGOs, volunteers/animal lovers, Municipal Corporation as well as Wildlife Department of Punjab and Wildlife Department of Chandigarh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

In a heartfelt email exchange, Elon Musk shares pain of losing son

2
Sports

Someone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane

3
Haryana

Maid sedates Gurugram family, loots house by bringing in 4 accomplices

4
Haryana

Roof collapses in Gurugram housing complex; many feared trapped

5
Nation

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

6
Trending

‘Just love him’: Twitter reacts after seeing Rishabh Pant’s relaxed look

7
Nation

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

8
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Punjab Campaign Trail

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Budget stands for continuity, brings stability to economy, predictability of taxation: Sitharaman

Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha

Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after woman dies in mishap.

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...

57 constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in the fray - ADR

57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey

Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

Panchkula schools reopen to thin attendance

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

As Covid cases dip, walk in for OPDs at PGI from Feb 14

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district