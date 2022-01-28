Chandigarh announces 10% pay hike for NHM staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The UT Administration has announced a 10 per cent salary hike for NHM employees with effect from January 1. The lowest salary of a staff nurse engaged under the NHM will be revised to Rs21,132. An ANM will receive Rs15,247 and a Class IV employee Rs14,448.

The NHM staff, who had been getting salary less than the employees working on the DC rates, will be given the revised salary in a way that it doesn’t exceed 90 per cent of the present DC rate for the particular category, the order stated. In case the revised salary is less than 70 per cent of the present DC rate for the particular category, it will be brought up to that level, it added.

The hike in salary will also be applicable to the staff engaged under the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

There will be a considerable rise in the salary of about 81 per cent of the staff engaged under the NHM and the NAS. As per the Administration, the 19 per cent staff, who would not get any financial benefit, are those who either get salary more than the present DC rates or their present salary was more than the 90 per cent of the present DC rate for the particular category. —