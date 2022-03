Chandigarh announces football, cricket teams

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The UT Administration has selected local football and cricket teams for the All-India Civil Services Tournaments.

Football squad: Sewa Singh, Shesh Nath, Raj Kumar, Surinder Pal, Vikas Siwach. Vikas Dahiya, Sumeet Singh, Mojnath, Sukhwinder Singh, Raghav Joshi, Amit Dahiya, Dr Arman Singh, Satish Kumar, Anil Kumar Sharma, Dev Raj, Ramphal, Randhir SIngh, Sandeep Singh (coach) and Gurpreet Bedi (manager). Cricket: Rajat, Vishal, Vishal Dhyani, Shivam, Kulbir, Piyush Sharma, Hardik, Jasbir Lal,Ajay Ahlawat, Avinash, Vivek Mehta, Amit, Lokesh, Jai Bhagwan, Jatin Saini, Tejinder, Rajan Sharma (coach) and Prem Yadav (manager). —