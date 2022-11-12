Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

Chandigarh, November 11
The air quality of the city has improved to the ‘moderate’ level from ‘very poor’ today.
The average air quality index (AQI) level was today recorded at 162 whereas it had dropped to 320 yesterday.
Recorded at 8.10 pm, the AQI level at Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations at Sector 53 was 182, Sector 22 153 and at Sector 25 152.
Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, environment scientist with the PGI, said the AQI level in Chandigarh would further improve to ‘satisfactory’ in next 24 hours as the wind was blowing at over 8 kmph. “This will improve the ventilation coefficient, leading to the dilution and dispersion of ground level pollution,” he said.
The season’s highest 3,916 cases of stubble burning were recorded today, he said, adding that only hope to limit the air pollution was wind.
