Chandigarh archer wins national bronze

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Local archer Tanishka Sareen won a bronze medal in the 39th NTPC Sub-Junior National Recurve Archery Championship held at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Despite having a severe injury in her right foot, she showcased a brilliant performance and won the medal.

“I braced myself to fight the opponents in the tough situation and came out successful by winning the bronze in the Olympic round of the recurve tournament. I am also selected for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) programme,” said Tanishka.

To attain this medal, she was in a direct fight with top-ranking players representing 25 states. Winning the bronze medal despite the injury only got possible due to her consistent and continuous practice and perseverance in the game during two years of Covid.

She is currently practising at the Lake Archery Arena, but still awaits the UT Sports Department’s help to provide her with the necessary upgraded equipment to get ready for the higher limits. She is a student of Senior Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh.