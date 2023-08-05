Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

After receiving complaints of bias in the counselling process for admissions to the MD/MS courses, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has made revisions to the seat allocation process.

There are 148 seats, of which 72 fall under the all-India quota. The remaining 76, including four for EWS, are under the state quota. These are filled through its institutional preference (IP) pool and UT Chandigarh pool.

There were complaints against UT pool candidates, as the counselling process seemed unfair in favour of IP pool candidates. The combined merit list, based on the NEET-PG ranks, first adjusted IP pool candidates against UT pool seats, leading to higher-ranked UT pool candidates being at a disadvantage.

Now, the revised process involves preparing a common merit list, strictly based on NEET-PG ranks, under both IP pool and UT pool. The seat allocation will begin with the topper of common merit list.

The IP pool applicants (IP+UT) will be first adjusted against their preferred branches available in IP pool. In case of non-availability, they will be considered for the branch of their choice under UT pool, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

The UT pool applicants will be considered against the seat of their preferred branch available exclusively in the UT pool.

Removing anomaly