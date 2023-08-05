Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Chandigarh, August 4
After receiving complaints of bias in the counselling process for admissions to the MD/MS courses, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has made revisions to the seat allocation process.
There are 148 seats, of which 72 fall under the all-India quota. The remaining 76, including four for EWS, are under the state quota. These are filled through its institutional preference (IP) pool and UT Chandigarh pool.
There were complaints against UT pool candidates, as the counselling process seemed unfair in favour of IP pool candidates. The combined merit list, based on the NEET-PG ranks, first adjusted IP pool candidates against UT pool seats, leading to higher-ranked UT pool candidates being at a disadvantage.
Now, the revised process involves preparing a common merit list, strictly based on NEET-PG ranks, under both IP pool and UT pool. The seat allocation will begin with the topper of common merit list.
The IP pool applicants (IP+UT) will be first adjusted against their preferred branches available in IP pool. In case of non-availability, they will be considered for the branch of their choice under UT pool, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.
The UT pool applicants will be considered against the seat of their preferred branch available exclusively in the UT pool.
Removing anomaly
- Aspirants claimed counselling process seemed discriminatory in favour of IP pool candidates
- Combined merit list, based on NEET-PG ranks, first adjusted IP pool candidates against UT seats
- This led to higher-ranked UT pool candidates being at a disadvantage
- Now, sequencing of counselling revised to ensure fair admission process for all candidates
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby