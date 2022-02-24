Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power workers protest at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manoj Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was today assured of resumption of normal power supply to all areas of Chandigarh by 10 pm.

Taking up the matter this afternoon, the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli observed that the court was hearing the issue regarding privatisation of the electricity wing of the UT in separate proceedings. On two different occasions in the past, the interim orders granted by this court were stayed by the Supreme Court and thereafter the matter was in the process of being heard.

In the proceedings, upon an application moved by the union to refrain the Administration from taking final steps with regard to handing over the Electricity Department to the private company, the matter was adjourned as the Senior Standing Counsel for the UT was not available.

“Further, statements were made at the Bar that the matter regarding assignment of contract or allotment of work to the private agency would not be undertaken in the immediate future. The respondent (UT Powermen Union) was fully aware of the said proceedings as also what transpired before this court. In the given circumstances, we consider it necessary to issue a notice to the respondent union,” the Bench said.

Appearing before the Bench, amicus curiae or friend of the court Chetan Mittal and Arjun Atma Ram described it a case of “selective sabotage”. Referring to a report published in these columns, Mittal submitted that the areas where power employees were residing were spared.

Mittal added that action by the UT came too late. The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) was invoked as late as 7 pm on Tuesday, though the city had plunged into darkness since the previous night. Mittal added that it brought to the fore the kind of war room they were running. Besides, the UT was not coming out with a clear stand on the issue.

The Bench was subsequently assured by the UT Administration that it would restore 100 per cent electricity by 10 pm and 80 per cent electricity had already been restored with the help of the MES and others.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the electricity crisis in Chandigarh, the High Court had on Tuesday observed that the disruption in supply could cause irrevocable damage before directing the UT Chief Engineer to appear before it “to apprise the court about the measures being taken to alleviate this crisis”.

Dept earned Rs 1,045.73-cr profit in 6 yrs

Year Profit

2015-16 Rs99.89 crore

2016-17 Rs95.60 crore

2017-18 Rs257.59 crore

2018-19 Rs116.60 crore

2019-20 Rs150.62 crore

2020-21 Rs225.43 crore

About RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

A subsidiary of CESC Limited, a flagship company of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd has bagged the contract for Rs871 crore. The group, which traces its history back to 1820, has interests across diverse businesses ranging from power and natural resources, carbon black, IT and education, infrastructure, retail, media to entertainment and sports.

Line losses only 9.2%

Line losses in Chandigarh are only 9.2%, which are below the 15% target fixed by the Ministry of Power.

Infrastructure to be leased out

The ownership rights of the assets of the Power Department worth thousands of crores will remain with the the UT Administration. However, the authorities will lease out its infrastructure to the private company.

Previous profits to remain with government

Profits already earned by the UT Power Department will remain with govt.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Four poll-related FIRs in Bathinda

Punjab poll: First-timers vote for change, growth

Malwa: Brisk polling in crucial belt

Borders with Haryana, Rajasthan sealed

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Water supply betters in Chandigarh , but few areas face problems

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated