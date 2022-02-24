Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was today assured of resumption of normal power supply to all areas of Chandigarh by 10 pm.

Taking up the matter this afternoon, the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli observed that the court was hearing the issue regarding privatisation of the electricity wing of the UT in separate proceedings. On two different occasions in the past, the interim orders granted by this court were stayed by the Supreme Court and thereafter the matter was in the process of being heard.

In the proceedings, upon an application moved by the union to refrain the Administration from taking final steps with regard to handing over the Electricity Department to the private company, the matter was adjourned as the Senior Standing Counsel for the UT was not available.

“Further, statements were made at the Bar that the matter regarding assignment of contract or allotment of work to the private agency would not be undertaken in the immediate future. The respondent (UT Powermen Union) was fully aware of the said proceedings as also what transpired before this court. In the given circumstances, we consider it necessary to issue a notice to the respondent union,” the Bench said.

Appearing before the Bench, amicus curiae or friend of the court Chetan Mittal and Arjun Atma Ram described it a case of “selective sabotage”. Referring to a report published in these columns, Mittal submitted that the areas where power employees were residing were spared.

Mittal added that action by the UT came too late. The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) was invoked as late as 7 pm on Tuesday, though the city had plunged into darkness since the previous night. Mittal added that it brought to the fore the kind of war room they were running. Besides, the UT was not coming out with a clear stand on the issue.

The Bench was subsequently assured by the UT Administration that it would restore 100 per cent electricity by 10 pm and 80 per cent electricity had already been restored with the help of the MES and others.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the electricity crisis in Chandigarh, the High Court had on Tuesday observed that the disruption in supply could cause irrevocable damage before directing the UT Chief Engineer to appear before it “to apprise the court about the measures being taken to alleviate this crisis”.

Dept earned Rs 1,045.73-cr profit in 6 yrs

Year Profit

2015-16 Rs99.89 crore

2016-17 Rs95.60 crore

2017-18 Rs257.59 crore

2018-19 Rs116.60 crore

2019-20 Rs150.62 crore

2020-21 Rs225.43 crore

About RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

A subsidiary of CESC Limited, a flagship company of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd has bagged the contract for Rs871 crore. The group, which traces its history back to 1820, has interests across diverse businesses ranging from power and natural resources, carbon black, IT and education, infrastructure, retail, media to entertainment and sports.

Line losses only 9.2%

Line losses in Chandigarh are only 9.2%, which are below the 15% target fixed by the Ministry of Power.

Infrastructure to be leased out

The ownership rights of the assets of the Power Department worth thousands of crores will remain with the the UT Administration. However, the authorities will lease out its infrastructure to the private company.

Previous profits to remain with government

Profits already earned by the UT Power Department will remain with govt.