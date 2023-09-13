Chandigarh athlete to represent India in Australia Masters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

City’s veteran athlete Sandhya, who is working as a visa officer, has been selected for the upcoming XIX Australia Masters Games to be held in Adelaide from October 7. She will participate in the 100m and 200m races.

In the last year’s 4th National Masters Games (in Thiruvananthapuram), Sandhya bagged a gold medal in the 200m race and a silver medal in 100m race in the 30+ age group.

Sandhya had got training under UT athletics coach Zulfkar at the Sarangpur Sports Complex.

