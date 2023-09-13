Chandigarh athlete to represent India in Australia Masters

Chandigarh, September 12
City’s veteran athlete Sandhya, who is working as a visa officer, has been selected for the upcoming XIX Australia Masters Games to be held in Adelaide from October 7. She will participate in the 100m and 200m races.
In the last year’s 4th National Masters Games (in Thiruvananthapuram), Sandhya bagged a gold medal in the 200m race and a silver medal in 100m race in the 30+ age group.
Sandhya had got training under UT athletics coach Zulfkar at the Sarangpur Sports Complex.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...