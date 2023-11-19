 Chandigarh autorickshaw driver declare free rides to people for 5 days if India wins World Cup final against Australia : The Tribune India

Anil Kumar says whenever India has played against Pakistan, the team has always won in the finals and he has provided a one-day free ride

Chandigarh, November 19

An auto driver in Chandigarh vowed to offer free rides to people for five days if India wins the World Cup knockout 2023.

Anil Kumar said he has been driving auto for the past 12 years and whenever India has played against Pakistan, the team has always won in the finals and he has provided a one-day free ride. "This time I have offered free rides for 5 days if India wins the World Cup. India will win today," he said.

"I have been driving auto for 12 years and whenever India has played Pakistan there is a record that India has always won in knockout ICC games and I have provided a one-day free ride with the belief that this record is maintained. This time I have offered free rides for 5 days if India wins the World Cup," he told ANI.

As the historic Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium is underway, cricket fans are praying for Team India's victory against the Aussies in the ultimate title clash.

"Mohammed Siraj is the son of an auto driver and today he is ranked No. 1 bowler in the world. Shubman Gill, who hails from Punjab, is also currently No. 1. Earlier, Babur Azam held this position for 965 days and this is a proud moment that, at present, Indian players are holding this position. To express happiness, I made this announcement," he added.

Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title, while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

