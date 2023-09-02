Chandigarh Badminton Association honours North Zone Championship medallists

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) today felicitated the Chandigarh State Junior boys’ (u-19) and women’s teams that won medals in the recently concluded North Zone Interstate Badminton Championship in Jalandhar.

During a ceremony held at the Centre of Excellence for Badminton, Sector-38 Sports Complex, CBA president Priyank Bharti lauded the athletes for their impressive performance in the tournament. He gave away cash rewards to the tune of Rs 1 lakh and mementos to the gold and silver medallists, namely Akul Malik, Samarveer, Krishna Sharma, Rehan Phutela, Vaibhav Mehra, Piyush Chauhan, Garima Singh, Nikita, Rijul Saini, Jasmeet Kaur, Yashica and Kanishka Kalia. Coaches Bhuwan Sethi and Vivek Sharma were also honoured on the occasion.