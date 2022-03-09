Chandigarh Badminton Association releases annual sports calendar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) has announced to conduct a high-altitude training camp for all top-ranked players.

While announcing its annual sports calendar, CBA officials said the high-altitude camps would be conducted in association with the Himachal Pradesh Badminton Association (HPBA) for all top-ranked players.

“This will help players gain much-needed exposure for achieving high-level fitness. Probably, we are first-ever private association to initiate such endeavour for the local players. This will be our annual feature,” said Surinder Mahajan, Secretary, CBA.

Col Raj Parmar, vice-president, CBA, said the association would start its tournament season by organising State Masters’ Championship from April 1 to 3.

“Besides conducting this championship, we will be organising inter-club, State Rankings Leagues, State Championships and National Ranking championships. All these championships will be organised after the release of annual sports calendar of the Badminton Association of India (BAI),” said Parmar.

The Inter-Club Championship, State Ranking Championships and State Rankings League are likely to start in the month of May.

“As a majority of the players are busy in examinations, we are planning to conduct these championships in the month of May. We are also putting in efforts to host BAI’s National Ranking Championship for any age group. Such championships give boost to our local players. A majority of the top ranked players of India will be part of this championship,” said Mahajan.

The association is also preparing a schedule to send top-ranked local players to other academies of the country in order to gain maximum exposure. —