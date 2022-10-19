Chandigarh lawyer Jagjot Lalli appointed as Deputy Solicitor General of India, will defend Centre in Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh, October 19
City-based lawyer Jagjot Singh Lalli has been appointed as Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) for the Punjab and Haryana High Court to defend cases related to the Central Government departments and the Union ministries. A notification in this regard was issued on October 18.
Having more than 18-year experience in the High Court, Lalli has served as vice-president of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Association and remained its executive member in 2004-05. He was also senior panel counsel for the Government of India in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and is presently Additional Standing Counsel for the UT Administration.
Lalli did his bachelors in commerce from Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, before LLB from the Department of Laws, Panjab University.
He joined the legal profession in the 2004.
