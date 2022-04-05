Chandigarh: BDS students take oath at 'white coat ceremony'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

The Principal, faculty, staff and students of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences, Panjab University, welcomed the incoming batch of BDS students in a ‘white coat ceremony’ here today.

Anusuiya Uikey, Chhattisgarh Governor, was the chief guest of the ceremony. The event was also attended by Prof Raj Kumar, Vice- Chancellor, Panjab University, Prof Renu Vig, Dean (University instruction), Prof Jagat Bhushan, controller of examinations, Prof Sudhir Kumar, Dean (Research), and CA Vikram Nayyar, registrar.

Anusuiya advised students to stay focused and move ahead in life with determination. She emphasised that white coat was a symbolic, non-verbal communication used to express and reaffirm a fundamental belief in a system that society observed.

Prof Raj Kumar expressed his happiness to be part of the event and advised students to do justice to the profession. He urged students to stay on the path of righteousness. After receiving their white coats students were administered the dental oath.