Chandigarh bench of CAT resumes physical hearings

Chandigarh, April 4
The Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) resumed physical hearing of cases today.
A notification issued by the Joint Registrar stated that during the week beginning April 4, the cases of the Chandigarh Bench would be heard via physical mode of hearing by the Division Bench comprising members Suresh Kumar Monga and Rakesh Kumar Gupta.
The physical hearing could not be held for more than a year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The tribunal had earlier allowed filing of cases through email and conducting the hearing through virtual means.
Rohit Seth, president, CAT Bar Association, hailed the move of starting physical hearing of cases.
