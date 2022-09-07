Chandigarh Beopar Mandal takes up traders' issues with commission

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) met members of a visiting team from newly formed Capacity Building Commission of India on ease in compliance during a meeting held in the Income Tax Department office today.

The meeting was chaired and conducted by PS Punia, former chief commissioner, Income Tax, Chandigarh, and now National Advisor to the Capacity Building Commission of India, under the Prime Minister’s Office and co-chaired by Manu Malik, Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, Chandigarh, as well as by Tarundeep Kaur, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax Range-I.

The Commission has been assigned to bring procedural as well as behavioural changes in staff in important sub-sections - UT police, direct taxes and Railway - to make these services more citizen-friendly.

Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, took up the issue of unnecessary instructions from the Income Tax Department in Clause 44 of the Tax Audit Report of providing break-up of purchases and expenses from registered, non-registered and composite suppliers as per GST. He demanded rollback of this provision as it is difficult for them, especially small businesses, to compile the details of break-up as there are numerous entries on a daily basis and it will also not affect the tax liabilities of assesses whether purchase is from registered or unregistered dealer.

Darpan Kapoor, vice-president, CBM, took up the issue of disallowance of expenses in case of small delay in ESI and EPF payments. It should be permissible after depositing the same as was the practice earlier.

Mohit Sood, Secretary, CBM appealed for some incentives to honest tax payers in shape of old-age pension, medical insurance and other social security schemes.