Chandigarh bids adieu to philanthropist Brij Khanna

Chandigarh, December 12
Renowned personality and philanthropist Brij Khanna, who passed away on Monday, was today cremated at the Sector 25 cremation ground here. People from all walks of life gathered to pay their respects to the visionary who played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s cultural and educational landscape.
Mourners, ranging from dignitaries to locals, gathered to express their condolences and honour the legacy left behind by the late philanthropist.
Khanna’s contributions to various spheres of life were remembered as the flames ascended, symbolising the enduring spirit of a man who dedicated his life to the betterment of society.
His son Atul Khanna said, “We rejoiced and celebrated each day he was with us, especially in his later years. He imbibed compassion and empathy in us. He left behind a huge legacy. We will try to live up to it.” A prayer meeting will be held on December 15 from 3 pm to 4 pm at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26.
