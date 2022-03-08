Chandigarh: Biker killed, two hurt in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

In a hit-and-run case, a 29-year-old man was killed while two others were injured after the motorcycle they were triple-riding was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The complainant, Ranjodh Singh, a resident of Sector 55, reported that an unknown vehicle sped away after hitting a motorcycle near the Sector 52/61 light point on March 6.

Three persons, identified as Govind Kumar (29) and Deepak (21), both residents of Sector 56, and Manish (17), who were triple-riding the motorcycle, were injured.

The police were informed and the injured rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared Govind as brought dead. The police have registered a case at Sector 36 police station and initiated an investigation.