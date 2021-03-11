Chandigarh: Biker succumbs to injuries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 47 died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car near the Faidan barrier. According to the police, the car driver, 26-year-old Chaminder Singh of Sector 15, hit Ajay Kumar Mishra’s motorcycle on May 5. He was admitted to the PGI where he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case at the Sector 49 police station. The car driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Man found dead at Lalru

Lalru: The police found the body of a middle-aged man near the Jharmari barrier under mysterious circumstances here. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where it will remain for the next 72 hours. The police said the man had been seen in the area for past some months but could not be identified.