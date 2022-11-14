Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Nearly two months after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the Rs 68-crore legacy waste biomining and land recovery project at the Dadu Majra dump, the work is finally expected to start in a week.

Shishpal Rana, Director, Aakanksha Enterprises, the firm that has been awarded the tender, said, “We have procured all permissions and only one approval is awaited. The work will start in a week.”

Biomining of 7.67 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste dumped over eight acres has to be completed within 43 months. All machines and material are ready.

Locals, who have been waiting for the start of the work with bated breath, said the inauguration should have been done only after all approvals and other related formalities were completed. The residents have been living in tough conditions braving unbearable smell emanating from the dump.

On its part, MC officials said after the inauguration, the firm has four-month time to set up machines and take approvals. At present, clearance of waste in the first part of the site is underway. The work is yet to be completed despite several deadlines.