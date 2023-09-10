Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood hails India’s role in G20 summit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood today lauded the Union Government for successfully organising the G20 summit.

Sood said, “The heads of governments of 20 countries have gathered in New Delhi for the G20 summit. It is a matter of great pride that PM Narendra Modi has showcased the Indian culture to world leaders.”

Right from organising the summit at the Bharat Mandapam with the Nataraja (statue) as the centre of attraction to the delicious menu for meals for the leaders featuring millets, it all signifies India’s rise to the central stage of geo-politics, Sood stressed. “Thanks to PM Modi’s leadership and the hard work of our team of diplomats, consensus has been reached on the New Delhi summit declaration,” he added.

#BJP #G20 #Narendra Modi