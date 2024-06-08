Chandigarh BJP chief attends NDA parliamentary party meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra today attended the NDA parliamentary party meeting in Delhi. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for his win. Malhotra also met some central ministers, chief ministers and senior leaders of the BJP on the occasion.

In this meeting, it was announced that Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9 at 6 pm.

Malhotra said, “Every BJP and NDA member is happy to support and see the Prime Minister take charge for the third time. It is a proud moment that Modi is taking the charge of the country, making it a hat-trick. It has become possible due to public-oriented policies of the government,” he further said.

“In the third term, the BJP will break all previous records of development. It will also give a push to the ongoing development projects in Chandigarh,” he added.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers, transgender persons and labourers who worked on the Central Vista project, railway employees working on Vande Bharat and Metros, beneficiaries of Central Government schemes and Viksit Bharat ambassadors have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The oath ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

