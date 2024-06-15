Chandigarh BJP chief slams AAP, Congress for nod to Rs 7 crore crematorium revamp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra has slammed the AAP-Congress alliance for passing the agenda of whopping Rs 7 crore for revamp of cremation ground in Sector 25 during the recent Municipal Corporation House meeting.

Need to respect dead I think he (BJP president) has lost the plot. Along with development, we need to respect the dead. HS Lucky, City Cong president

In a press statement, Malhotra alleged that councillors of the INDIA bloc got exposed with this particular agenda and their corrupt face was unmasked. It seems they were now indulging in open loot through the MC, he added.

“What is the rationale behind spending over Rs 7 crore for renovation on a structure which needs only minor repairs, as majority of the things are already there? It is a sheer wastage of public money to put up fancy flowers, make mounds and do landscaping for Rs 50 lakh. This when AAP claimed to have come to power to eradicate corruption while the Congress was thrown out of power from the Centre in 2014 with the main issue being corruption,” said Malhotra.

The BJP chief said this amount could be used for welfare of public and the MC employees, who had been fighting for getting DC rates and crying over delayed salaries. He added that the agenda was approved despite objections by BJP councillors.

Reacting to Malhotra’s statement, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, who belongs to AAP, said, “If it is loot, then what is the Rs 412 core loan for 24x7 water supply in the city? Who gave you right to take this loan in the name of consumers? The BJP is only doing politics. You see before 2016, there were no unnecessary taxes. Now, there are taxes and no facilities.”

City Congress president HS Lucky said, "I think he (BJP president) has lost the plot. Along with development, we need to respect the dead."

