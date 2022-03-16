Chandigarh BJP leaders, traders gherao SDM’s office

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

City BJP leaders, along with traders, today gheraoed the office of the SDM (South) after the latter issued demolition notices to owners of shops at the Dhanas marble market and residents of Maloya village over various violations.

The leaders, including former city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon, Devinder Babla and Ramvir Bhatti, sat outside the office of the SDM and held a protest.

“City BJP president Arun Sood also spoke to the Deputy Commissioner and got a positive assurance following which the protest was called off,” read a BJP statement.