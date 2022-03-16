Chandigarh BJP leaders, traders gherao SDM’s office

Chandigarh, March 15
City BJP leaders, along with traders, today gheraoed the office of the SDM (South) after the latter issued demolition notices to owners of shops at the Dhanas marble market and residents of Maloya village over various violations.
The leaders, including former city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon, Devinder Babla and Ramvir Bhatti, sat outside the office of the SDM and held a protest.
“City BJP president Arun Sood also spoke to the Deputy Commissioner and got a positive assurance following which the protest was called off,” read a BJP statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...