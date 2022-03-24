Chandigarh BJP to take up city matters with Home Minister Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Issues like property conversion fee, need-based changes in CHB flats and the 2008 UT employees housing scheme will be taken up with Home Minister Amit Shah by the local BJP during his visit to the city on March 27.

“Other than the inaugural events, the party will have an interaction programme with him. We will raise the long-pending issues of the city,” said a senior BJP leader.

One of the key promises of the ruling BJP is of the employees housing scheme. There has been no respite for 3,930 allottees selected through a draw of lot. The draw of lots for the scheme was conducted on November 4, 2010. After a long delay, they are now being offered flats at exorbitant rates. —