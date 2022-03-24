Chandigarh BJP to take up city matters with Home Minister Amit Shah

Chandigarh, March 23
Issues like property conversion fee, need-based changes in CHB flats and the 2008 UT employees housing scheme will be taken up with Home Minister Amit Shah by the local BJP during his visit to the city on March 27.
“Other than the inaugural events, the party will have an interaction programme with him. We will raise the long-pending issues of the city,” said a senior BJP leader.
One of the key promises of the ruling BJP is of the employees housing scheme. There has been no respite for 3,930 allottees selected through a draw of lot. The draw of lots for the scheme was conducted on November 4, 2010. After a long delay, they are now being offered flats at exorbitant rates. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...