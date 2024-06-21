Chandigarh BJP unit to observe International Yoga Day today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Yoga Diwas-2024 will be observed at the state, district and mandal level by the BJP unit of Chandigarh.

As many as 100 places have been designated by president, BJP Chandigarh, Jatinder Pal Malhotra for performing yoga all over the city under the theme ‘yoga for self and society’. Malhotra will lead the celebrations at Kamalam, the BJP state office in Sector 33.

Party’s general secretary Amit Jindal has been appointed as the convener while Hukam Chand, Ruchi Sekhri and Minakshi Thakur are the co-conveners of the event to be organised tomorrow to commemorate the day.

10-day yoga prog for MBBS students

The Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, introduced a 10-day yoga programme for the first-year MBBS Students.

A spokesperson said, “The goal is to generate scientific evidence supporting the integration of yoga into the medical undergraduate curriculum.”

The spokesman further said, “By equipping our students with holistic tools for self-care and stress management, the GMCH remains committed to nurturing well-rounded and resilient healthcare professionals.”

